City of Skiatook made corrections to drinking water disinfectant
Skiatook water tower

 Lindsey Chastain

The City of Skiatook recently released information about the city’s drinking water not meeting treatment requirements.

The City of Skiatook routinely monitors the drinking water for disinfectant residual at the point of entry into the distribution system and in the distribution system to monitor the effectiveness of disinfection within the water supply.

“September 202 had a total of 5 local lab results out of 60 below Standard of 0.2 mg/L of Chlorine residual in the distribution system,” according to the statement released.

The situation was not deemed an emergency and there is nothing that residents need to do. The city stated that in a water emergency, residents will be notified within 24 hours.

The last time Skiatook’s drinking water did not meet requirements was in February 2016 just after the city converted water treatment from chlorine to chloramine in October 2015.

“The violations were caused by high heat levels in July-September 2021 and our water towers were not correctly being cycled or ‘turned over.’ We have corrected this violation with adjusted water tower levels and adding more disinfectant during these months,” said City Manager Brad White.

At this time, the water supply is above standards for disinfectant.

For further questions, contact the City of Skiatook at (918) 396-2797 or P.O. Box 399, Skiatook, OK 74070.

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

