City Manager Dan Yancey announces he is retiring from the City of Skiatook

City Manager Dan Yancey announced he will be retiring as the Skiatook City Manager this summer.

Yancey will be taking the position of Owasso Chief of Police after the current Owasso Chief of Police Scott Chambless retires this summer. Yancey is a longtime law enforcement professional who served as chief of police for Owasso from 2002 until 2013 before accepting the position of city manager in Skiatook.

“I enjoyed working with the different departments and the employees of the City. The city has truly been so good to me and given me immeasurable experience,” Yancey said.

“I look forward to the challenge of being in law enforcement again. These are certainly trying times for law enforcement and if you are going to be in law enforcement you want to be in Oklahoma,” Yancey continued. “I look forward to rebuilding relationships and building on new relationships since I left 8 years ago. Like Skiatook, Owasso has a great workforce that truly cares about public service. My first priority will to build trust within the agency and provide the support that is needed to serve the public efficiently and to create an enjoyable work environment.”