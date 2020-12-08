City Council holds last meeting of 2020

Skiatook's City Council met on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, with all councilors wearing masks.

Purchases were approved for a ambulance remount in the amount of $166,777. The remount will replace the oldest unit in the fleet, which contains three ambulances. The purchase was funded by the CARES Act.

The council also approved replacement of the water lines in the Russell and Elm additions with funding through a contract for Public Improvements and Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) in the amount of $123,856.50. Shrum Excavation was awarded the bid to complete the project in the amount of $199,460

The Public Works Authority approved the purchase of a 2022 International HV607 4x2 chassis for the Public Works Department. The truck will carry a sewer jetter machine. The build is expected to take three to four months. Brad White thanked the Fire Department for assisting with funding for the purchase.

Approval was also given to purchase pole mount transformers for the Electric Department in the amount of $37,498. White said that they electric department is currently hooking us a lot of houses and businesses. The lead time is often forty weeks or longer to receive the transformers. The purchase was budgeted.