Cimarron Transit providing free rides for vaccines

Cimarron Transit is providing free in-town rides to assist citizens wanting the COVID 19 vaccine. Citizens must reside in the following communities and have an appointment scheduled. All rides are subject to availability!
• Bartlesville 918-336-2233
• Bristow 800-789-7314
• Cleveland 800-789-7314
• Drumright 800-789-7314
• Mannford 800-789-7314
• Pawnee 800-789-7314
• Ponca City 580-718-0444
• Skiatook 918-396-4466
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
