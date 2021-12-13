Christmas has arrived

Christmas has officially come to Skiatook after a visit from Santa last Saturday night.

December 11, 2021 began with Christmas on Main where shoppers were encouraged to visit shops in Skiatook. The Chamber of Commerce organized the event, which was new this year. Shoppers could download and print or pick up a passport at the Chamber office and collect stickers from participating businesses. Several prizes were given away via live Facebook drawing at 4:45 that day. The video is still available on the Skiatook Chamber's Facebook page.

At 6 p.m. visitors gathered around the gazebo in Central Park for carols and the annual tree lighting sponsored by the Skiatook Rotary Club. Visitors heard Christmas songs sung by choirs from Skiatook High School, Newman Middle School, Skiatook Intermediate Elementary and Skiatook Elementary. Cookies and hot apple cider were provided by the 4H club.

Carols were followed by the annual tree lighting. The tree is donated each year by the Skiatook Rotary Club and was lit this year by Santa himself!