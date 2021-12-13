Christmas has arrived

Christmas has officially come to Skiatook after a visit from Santa last Saturday night.
December 11, 2021 began with Christmas on Main where shoppers were encouraged to visit shops in Skiatook. The Chamber of Commerce organized the event, which was new this year. Shoppers could download and print or pick up a passport at the Chamber office and collect stickers from participating businesses. Several prizes were given away via live Facebook drawing at 4:45 that day. The video is still available on the Skiatook Chamber's Facebook page.
At 6 p.m. visitors gathered around the gazebo in Central Park for carols and the annual tree lighting sponsored by the Skiatook Rotary Club. Visitors heard Christmas songs sung by choirs from Skiatook High School, Newman Middle School, Skiatook Intermediate Elementary and Skiatook Elementary. Cookies and hot apple cider were provided by the 4H club.
Carols were followed by the annual tree lighting. The tree is donated each year by the Skiatook Rotary Club and was lit this year by Santa himself!
The annual Christmas Parade kicked off at 7 p.m. led by Skiatook Police Chief Billy Wakefield. This year's theme was A Christmas Star. Skiatook and Sperry groups, businesses, and clubs traveled down Rogers Blvd. bringing Christmas Spirit to hundreds in attendance and passing out candy.
This year's MC was Chamber Vice-President Omar Bayouth and the parade was live streamed by High School teacher Heath Roach, who runs BulldogTV.
The parade winners are:
Best In Theme: Tulsa Quarter Midget Association
2nd place: Kim's Extreme ReSale
Following the parade, First Baptist Church hosted their annual Santa's Workshop inviting everyone to attend for hot chocolate, cookies, and crafts. Hadley, a first grader at Santa's Workshop said, "Making all the Christmas things was my favorite part. And the parade was my favorite too. And I really like the singers. They were also my favorite."
Sara Herren, the Director for the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce, said she was thrilled with the turnout this year for Christmas on Main and the evening festivities. Herren's efforts often go unnoticed, but it is her effort, along with help from the Chamber board and members, that bring this Christmas magic to Skiatook.