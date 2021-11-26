 Skip to main content
Christmas comes to Skiatook December 11
Skiatook Christmas Parade

Skiatook Christmas Parade 2020

 Lindsey Chastain, MANAGING EDITOR

Santa is on his way to Skiatook!

This year’s festivities will help put you in the Christmas Spirit starting with Christmas on Main and ending with Santa’s arrival and toy workshop.

On December 11th, downtown Skiatook will be filled with carolers, festive photo ops, sweet treats and give-aways! Participating Businesses will be offering sales, discounts, sidewalk sales, open houses and giveaways of their own.

The Skiatook Chamber will have passports available. Collect your stickers the take your passport and/or receipts to the Chamber Headquarters before 4 p.m. to be entered into givev-aways. Drawings will be held via the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page live at 4:45pm.

Stick around for the Christmas Tree lighting in Central Park at 6:30 p.m. presented by the Skiatook Rotary Club.

The annual Christmas Parade will travel down Rogers Blvd. starting at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is A Christmas Star. You don’t want to miss Santa and Mrs. Claus as they make their official arrival in Skiatook. For more information and registration information, visit skiatookchamber.com.

Immediately following the parade Santa’s Workshop will begin at Skiatook FBC, 825 W. Rogers Blvd. Take photos with Santa, make a craft and get that one last cookie before heading home.

Schedule:

Christmas on Main: 10am-5pm — GiveAway Drawings at 4:45pm

Santa Lighting the Central Park Christmas Tree- Presented by the Skiatook Rotary Club: 6:30pm

Parade: Line up at 5:30pm- Go at 7:00pm

Santa’s Workshop: Immediately following the Parade

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

