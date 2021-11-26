Christmas comes to Skiatook December 11

Santa is on his way to Skiatook!

This year’s festivities will help put you in the Christmas Spirit starting with Christmas on Main and ending with Santa’s arrival and toy workshop.

On December 11th, downtown Skiatook will be filled with carolers, festive photo ops, sweet treats and give-aways! Participating Businesses will be offering sales, discounts, sidewalk sales, open houses and giveaways of their own.

The Skiatook Chamber will have passports available. Collect your stickers the take your passport and/or receipts to the Chamber Headquarters before 4 p.m. to be entered into givev-aways. Drawings will be held via the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page live at 4:45pm.

Stick around for the Christmas Tree lighting in Central Park at 6:30 p.m. presented by the Skiatook Rotary Club.

The annual Christmas Parade will travel down Rogers Blvd. starting at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is A Christmas Star. You don’t want to miss Santa and Mrs. Claus as they make their official arrival in Skiatook. For more information and registration information, visit skiatookchamber.com.