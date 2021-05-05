Christian Johnston earns Eagle Scout

Christian Travis Johnston, son of John and Kristina Johnston of Skiatook and a Skiatook High School Class of 2021 senior, has earned the highest rank a scout can obtain in the Scouts BSA Program. Christian achieved the Rank of Eagle on April 15, 2021. He is a member of Skiatook’s Boy Scout Troop 89.

Christian’s scouting journey began at the age of six as a member of Skiatook’s Cub Scout Troop 250. While a Cub Scout, he earned each available rank: Bobcat, Tiger, Wolf, Bear, and Webelo. He was also recognized with the Arrow of Light Award when he crossed over to Scouts BSA at the end of fifth grade.

From the summer before sixth grade through 11th grade, Christian continued his scouting path by earning the Scout, Tenderfoot, 2nd Class, 1st Class, Star, and Life ranks while also earning numerous required and elective merit badges.

A specific requirement for earning the Eagle Rank is for the scout to conceive, plan, organize, and lead to completion a project benefitting the community. Christian chose to help the Skiatook Public Schools’ Band Program by constructing a new concrete ramp from the outside door of the band room to the parking lot, repainting the band room and choir room doors, and adding signage above each door.