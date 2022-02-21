Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville Holding Audi9ons for “The SpongeBob Musical”

Children’s Musical Theatre is staging the Tony Award Winning musical “The SpongeBob Musical” this summer and holding auditions February 23-27 to ﬁnd the scores of talented children aged 7-17 needed for the cast.
The ﬁrst round of auditions will be held at CMT, 101 S. Wyandotte, on Wednesday the 23rd - 25th. Call-backs will be held East Cross Methodist Church, 820 S. Madison, through the 27th. Children will need to be prepared to sing a song from a diﬀerent musical lasting between 60 and 90 seconds. They can bring their own accompanying music on a phone or CD, or an accompanist is available to play sheet music. If they are interested in a speaking part they will also need to memorize a short monologue from the list on their website. Those making it past the ﬁrst cut will also have their dancing and acting skills judged. Callbacks will be posted throughout the weekend with a ﬁnal cast list posted by March 4, 2022.
The show is based on the beloved children’s cartoon as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!
The SpongeBob Musical was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critcs Circle and earned 12 Tony Award nominations – the most nominated musical of the 2017-2018 theatre season. It features original music from Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, and John Legend among others.
CMT has been producing summer musicals in Bartlesville since 2000. This will be the ﬁrst time this show has been staged in Bartlesville by anyone.
Auditions are open to anyone ages 7-17 who live within a 40-mile radius of Bartlesville. If you know of a child who would want to help save SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom, and can sing and dance a little, send them to www.cmtonstage.com to sign up to audition. Once the show is cast rehearsals will take place June 13-July 13, 2022. The show dates are July 14-17, 2022. There is no fee to participate in the MainStage program.