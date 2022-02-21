Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville Holding Audi9ons for “The SpongeBob Musical”

The ﬁrst round of auditions will be held at CMT, 101 S. Wyandotte, on Wednesday the 23rd - 25th. Call-backs will be held East Cross Methodist Church, 820 S. Madison, through the 27th. Children will need to be prepared to sing a song from a diﬀerent musical lasting between 60 and 90 seconds. They can bring their own accompanying music on a phone or CD, or an accompanist is available to play sheet music. If they are interested in a speaking part they will also need to memorize a short monologue from the list on their website. Those making it past the ﬁrst cut will also have their dancing and acting skills judged. Callbacks will be posted throughout the weekend with a ﬁnal cast list posted by March 4, 2022.