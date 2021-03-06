Chief Hoskin signs into law ‘Cherokee Nation Park, Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Preserve Act of 2021’

The Cherokee Nation Sallisaw Creek Park is about 800 acres of tribal trust land in Sequoyah County. It is a partially developed public park that can be used for hunting, fishing, camping and other recreational purposes.

The tribe also established 155 acres of reserve land in Craig County and 810 acres of land in Adair County to be used by the Cherokee Nation’s Medicine Keepers program for traditional and medicinal plant gathering and Cherokee cultural activities.

“The law we have enacted will give us a road map for moving forward and doing more things for conservation of land and preservation of our culture,” said Deputy Chief Warner. “I’m looking forward to the possibilities we have of creating programs that support our Cherokee youth, our Cherokee veterans, and all Cherokee families who have an interest in land conservation and traditional hunting, fishing and gathering activities.”

Cherokee Nation Natural Resources will oversee the reserve areas. Future parcels of trust property are also being considered for hunting and fishing, cultural use or archery programs.