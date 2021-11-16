Chief Hoskin participates in White House Tribal Nations Summit panel with focus on education, Native language policies

“We urge BIE to move toward achieving this goal as a tool to address the backlog of school construction projects,” Chief Hoskin said. “Like so many BIE schools, Cherokee Nation’s Sequoyah High School requires immediate assistance, as the needed repairs to our campus are widespread. We cannot simply wait for funding that is unlikely to come anytime soon. The challenges are too great, and the consequences of delay are too grave. This is why we need new ideas and solutions. If tribes were able to incur construction costs for these facilities in exchange for fixed operations and maintenance costs – like the IHS joint venture – we might be able to begin to alleviate some of the significant backlog and create new educational opportunities in Indian Country. If we maintain the status quo and wait for BIE to go through the entire construction list, we’ll be in the same place year after year.”