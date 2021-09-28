Cherokee Nation wins $75 million in opioid settlement

The Cherokee Nation has announced that it will receive over $75 million in the largest settlement in Cherokee history. The settlement resulted from an ongoing opioid diversion claims case against McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, and Cardinal Health.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office partnered with Boies Schiller Flexner, Fields PLLC, and Whitten Burrage for litigation that began in 2017. The Cherokee Nation was among the first governments in the United States to file a suit against opioid distributors and retail pharmacies. The case was the first filed by a sovereign tribal government in the country.

“Today’s settlement will make an important contribution to addressing the opioid crisis in the Cherokee Nation Reservation; a crisis that has disproportionately and negatively affected many of our citizens. This settlement will enable us to increase our investments in mental health treatment facilities and other programs to help our people recover,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.