Cherokee Nation wins $75 million in opioid settlement

The Cherokee Nation has announced that it will receive over $75 million in the largest settlement in Cherokee history. The settlement resulted from an ongoing opioid diversion claims case against McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, and Cardinal Health.
The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office partnered with Boies Schiller Flexner, Fields PLLC, and Whitten Burrage for litigation that began in 2017. The Cherokee Nation was among the first governments in the United States to file a suit against opioid distributors and retail pharmacies. The case was the first filed by a sovereign tribal government in the country.
“Today’s settlement will make an important contribution to addressing the opioid crisis in the Cherokee Nation Reservation; a crisis that has disproportionately and negatively affected many of our citizens. This settlement will enable us to increase our investments in mental health treatment facilities and other programs to help our people recover,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Similar claims against opioid distributors and retail pharmacies filed across the nation by local governments and Native American nations are still pending. The Cherokee Nation still has pending claims against Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS pending. The Cherokee Nation will continue to pursue those claims with vigor. The pharmacy claims trial is currently expected to take place next fall.
The settlement terms have yet to be announced, but the total sum will be paid over the next six and a half years. This is the largest settlement in Cherokee Nation history. This settlement has no bearing on other pending court cases.
“This settlement will help reduce and prevent opioid addiction and its deadly consequences in the Cherokee Nation Reservation. We are grateful that these distributors share our desire to solve the problem. We believe today’s settlement will do more to help solve this problem— and solve it sooner — than continued litigation,” Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said.