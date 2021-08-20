Cherokee Nation to offer additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems

The Cherokee Nation is following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinated patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Cherokee Nation Health Services will use the same vaccine as the patient’s primary dose for the additional dose, and it will be given at least 28 days after the initial two doses of the vaccine. Cherokee Nation Health Services will begin offering the additional doses to qualifying patients on Thursday, August 19.

“It’s proven that people who have a weakened immune system are especially vulnerable to the virus because they are more at risk of serious and prolonged illness,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Medical Director Dr. Roger Montgomery. “The rise in cases of the very contagious Delta variant makes it even more important for this group to ensure they have enough protection against COVID-19.”