Cherokee Nation to disperse rare heirloom seeds beginning Feb. 1

The Cherokee Nation will begin dispersing its limited supply of heirloom seeds Feb. 1 to tribal citizens who are interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops.

In 2020, the Cherokee Nation distributed 5,140 packages of seeds to tribal citizens.

“The Cherokee people have a long history of harvesting seeds and passing them down, and this seed bank program is keeping that tradition alive with new generations of Cherokees,” said Cherokee Nation cultural biologist Feather Smith. “Not only do these plants provide an opportunity for Cherokees to preserve our history and heritage, but also to educate our youth in Cherokee culture.”

Cherokee Nation citizens are limited to two varieties of seeds, and each applicant must either confirm their citizenship via the website or submit a copy of his or her Cherokee tribal citizenship card, proof of age and address.

Among this year’s available heirloom seeds include Cherokee White Eagle Corn, Trail of Tears Beans, Georgia Candy Roaster Squash, a variety of gourds, Indian corn beads and native plants such as the Rattlesnake Master, Wild Senna and Possum Grape.