Cherokee Nation Supreme Court issues decision that 'by blood' reference be stricken from Cherokee Nation Constitution

Nofire decided to file for intervention because he does believe that one branch of government has the

“Words were stricken illegally from the Constitution, which means we have a broken government. What does that mean for our people? The people determined you must be ‘by blood’ to be an elected official, and until the people decide to strike those words, they should remain,” No fire said.

Nofire says that he stands by the Constitution he swore to defend as a councilor and would like to see order restored to the tribe. He believes the Cherokee people are left without protection from the Cherokee Nation because the government is broken.

There are two ways to fix the broken Cherokee government, according to Nofire. The Chief could be removed from office for the actions Nofire says are illegal, or Cherokee citizens can vote to remove the justices who broke the Constitution.

“It will be a process to make this happen,” Nofire said. “In the 1990s, citizens banded together to make sure the rights under the Constitution were upheld. When I swore the oath of office, I knew exactly what I was swearing to do. This is not a freedmen issue. It’s an issue about upholding the democracy of the Cherokee Government. A sovereign nation gets to decide who is part of their tribe, not the United States government.”