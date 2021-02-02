Cherokee Nation shares COVID-19 Respond, Recover, Rebuild spending report

The Cherokee Nation also invested $38 million in PPE and safety supplies, including setting up its own N95 and N99 mask production. Once operational, the Cherokee Nation will be the only manufacturer of N99 masks in the United States. An additional $22 million was invested in public health infrastructure needs such as, new employee health clinics, expanded domestic violence shelters, and community water line and water treatment improvements.

“We went where the needs were and the needs were all over, and different for different communities,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “There was an ongoing need for PPE manufacturing, so we are having Cherokees produce them in the Cherokee Nation. Other facilities will be used for food security efforts. As we continue the largest emergency food distribution program in the history of the Cherokee Nation we need strategic locations to store and distribute food. Other locations are a way to spread staff and the citizens they serve out through social distancing.”