Cherokee Nation scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for elders ages 65 and older

“It’s important to understand that we are unable to take walk-ins at this time. Scheduling of vaccinations is guided by our vaccine supply and allows us to prepare the right number of vaccines, which must be removed from cold storage at specific times ahead of distribution,” said CNHS Deputy Director of External Operations Brian Hail. “If our supply of the vaccines changes, we will adjust our scheduling and distribution plan appropriately to ensure we make the most of our vaccines and reach as many Cherokees as possible, as quickly as possible.”