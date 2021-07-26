Cherokee Nation run-off election sees four newcomers added to Council

Four newcomers were elected to the Council of the Cherokee Nation during a run-off election Saturday, according to unofficial totals from the Cherokee Nation Election Commission. They’ll join four Council incumbents who were re-elected and a fifth newcomer who was elected during the June Cherokee Nation General Election.

The four elected during the July 24 runoff include Candessa Tehee of District 2, Joshua Sam of District 7, Melvina Shotpouch of District 10, and Johnny Jack Kidwell for an at-large Tribal Council seat.

Tehee finished with 367 votes or 50.48 percent of votes cast in District 2.

“I am honored and grateful for the support I’ve received over the course of this election,” Tehee said. “My family and I want to thank everyone who made this possible. I look forward to serving all Cherokee citizens as the District 2 Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor, as we build a strong and united future together.”

Sam received 638 votes or 51.79 percent of votes cast in District 7.

“I want to thank all of my Cherokee friends and neighbors for their support in this campaign,” Sam said. “Now that the election is over, I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Tribal Council to make District 7 a better place to live for all Cherokees.”