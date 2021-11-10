Cherokee Nation requesting Cherokee Freedmen stories, materials

herokee Nation officials want to provide a better understanding of the history and perspectives of Cherokee Freedmen throughout tribal history. The tribe is seeking community input to share the stories of Cherokee Freedmen, their families and their communities.

The Cherokee Freedmen History Project is collecting stories, photographs and memorabilia to help elevate the voices of Cherokee Freedmen and their descendants.

“We are already a better nation for having recognized full and equal citizenship of Freedmen descendants, but Cherokee Nation can be even further enriched by celebrating equality and developing a comprehensive understanding of Cherokee history,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “I would like to personally commend every volunteer who shares their family history, experiences and mementos so that together we all can learn and continue to grow as a tribe.”