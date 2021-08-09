Cherokee Nation Registration office temporarily closing in-person assistance

The Cherokee Nation’s Registration Office is closing its in-person assistance as of Monday, August 9, through the month of August and will reopen on September 1.

Staff will continue to work on pending applications during this time.

Closure of the in-person services during this window is due to rising COVID-19 cases. The temporary suspension of in-person services will also allow staff time to sanitize and address the backlog of citizen applications.

A secure vault will be placed in the lobby of the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex for those who wish to drop off citizenship applications. Citizens may mail in applications via postal service or the secure drop off; however, all in-person citizenship applications and photo ID cards will remain suspended until September 1, 2021.

Registration employees will continue working diligently on all pending applications and submissions by individuals seeking citizenship or updates to existing citizen records.