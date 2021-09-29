Cherokee Nation Registration extends closure of in-person services through October

he Cherokee Nation Registration Office is extending its closure of in-person services through October and will reopen to the public on November 1 to allow staff to continue to focus on clearing a backlog of thousands of pending citizenship applications.

Cherokee Nation Registration has received a record number of applications in 2021 as the tribe works to provide critical COVID-19 relief funding to its citizens.

“We were receiving 2,000 applications for citizenship a week at one point, which is 10 times the volume we normally receive,” said Interim Registrar Derrick Vann. “Having our office temporarily closed to in-person services has allowed us to focus heavily on catching up on the backlog of applications. We’re working at great speed to help our citizens with the COVID-19 programs and assistance they may need.”

A secure vault has been placed in the lobby of the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah for those who wish to drop off citizenship applications during the temporary in-person closure of Registration services. Citizens may mail in applications via postal service or use the secure drop off; however, all in-person citizenship applications and photo ID cards will remain suspended until November 1, 2021.