Cherokee Nation Registration extends closing in-person services through September

The Cherokee Nation’s Registration Office is extending its closed in-person services another month and will reopen to the public on October 4.

Staff continue to work on pending applications during this time.

Cherokee Nation Registration received a record number of applications in 2021.

“We were receiving 2,000 applications for citizenship a week at one point which is 10 times the volume we normally receive,” said Interim Registrar Derrick Vann. “Having our office closed to in-person services has allowed us to catch up on the backlog of applications and we’re working at great speed to help our citizens with the COVID programs and assistance they may need.”

The Cherokee Nation Registration office is still processing applications from June 2021.

A secure vault is placed in the lobby of the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex for those who wish to drop off citizenship applications. Citizens may mail in applications via postal service or the secure drop off; however, all in-person citizenship applications and photo ID cards will remain suspended until October 4, 2021.