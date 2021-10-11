Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Receives Leadership Award from the International Economic Development Council

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. received the Leadership Award for Public Service from the International Economic Development Council.

The honor was presented at a recognition dinner, Monday, October 4, during the IEDC Annual Conference, which was held October 3-6, in Nashville.

“On behalf of the IEDC board of directors and Honorary Awards Committee, congratulations to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and President and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, Tom Kucharski. “His outstanding achievements, hard work and dedicated service to the profession goes above and beyond to improve the quality of life for others.”

The Leadership for Public Service Award recognizes an elected official who has served as a committed advocate for economic development for at least 10 years in the public sector.

“An award like this means that I have had the good fortune of working with the best in economic development,” Chief Hoskin said in accepting the award. “From our team at Cherokee Nation to great partners like the Tulsa Regional Chamber, opportunities to increase the economic vitality of the region abound, and we are always poised to seize these opportunities.”