Cherokee Nation Passes Historic Nearly $3B Budget

“The Cherokee Nation continues making investments for our Cherokee people including plans to build a new state-of-the-art W.W. Hastings Hospital, new Head Start centers and upgrading mental health and wellness facilities that will serve our people for years to come,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “In a time when our people have struggled through COVID-19, we will make significant changes with this budget to help Cherokees recover and have the best health care, education, language, housing, infrastructure and jobs and so many other services they need. We will also continue building up the largest criminal justice system in our tribe’s history in record speed to provide a blanket of protection within the Cherokee Nation Reservation for all citizens. I applaud the work of the Council’s Executive and Finance committee.; Council members review budgets monthly and worked for weeks leading up to the FY 2022 budget hearings to help ensure we crafted a solid budget to service the Cherokee people.”