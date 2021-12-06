Cherokee Nation organizes COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic for students, employees

In continued efforts to keep Cherokee families and students safe, the Cherokee Nation held a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at Sequoyah High School on Friday, December 3.

The vaccination clinic was open to all Cherokee Immersion School students, Sequoyah High School students and Cherokee Nation government employees.

The clinic offered flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. More than 60 students, adults and children were vaccinated for either COVID-19 or the flu during the clinic.

“Our Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Immersion School and tribal government offices continue to be the safest schools and work sites in our region while we continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “We will continue to offer these COVID and flu vaccination clinics for our tribal citizens from time to time to continue to make impactful changes that will save lives.”

JP Johnson, 45, from Tahlequah, took both of his children, Leo Johnson, 11, and Henry Johnson, 8, to get the pediatric vaccine. Leo and Henry are both students at the Cherokee Immersion School.