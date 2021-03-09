Cherokee Nation opens COVID-19 vaccines to public living within 14-county reservation area

The Cherokee Nation has gone through its three-phase vaccine distribution plan and is now helping the surrounding community by opening the distribution of vaccines to the public living within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

Any member of the public, including non-Natives, who live within the 14-county reservation are now eligible for a vaccine within Cherokee Nation Health Services.

“The Cherokee Nation is a good partner in our communities and by working together we can combat this deadly virus within our reservation and make more families safe,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We’re proud the Cherokee Nation can offer this service and give our communities the opportunity to be protected from COVID-19.”

Cherokee Nation also continues to vaccinate Cherokee citizens, citizens of other federally recognized tribes eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nation Health Services and their household members living both inside and outside the 14-county reservation.

Vaccine appointments are available at all Cherokee Nation health centers. Appointments in Stilwell are available at the new Cherokee Nation office located at 402 West Locust Street in Stilwell, while the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center is undergoing expansion.