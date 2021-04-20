Cherokee Nation offering follow-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-through distribution at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa April 24

The Cherokee Nation is offering a follow-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-through distribution Saturday, April 24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa from noon to 4 p.m. Cherokee Nation Health Services will administer second doses for those who received their vaccine during the first drive-through event held on March 27, as well as first doses available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is open to any member of the public 18 years of age or older. Cherokee Nation will offer vaccinations without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements.

“Our previous event at the Hard Rock was successful and we hope the surrounding communities will take this second opportunity to get vaccinated if they missed us last month.” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones.

Any member of the public, regardless of where they live, is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Cherokee Nation Health Services. This includes the option of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at any of the tribe’s nine outpatient health centers located throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation area in Northeast Oklahoma.