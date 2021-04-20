 Skip to main content
Cherokee Nation offering follow-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-through distribution at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa April 24
Cherokee Nation offering follow-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-through distribution at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa April 24

The Cherokee Nation is offering a follow-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-through distribution Saturday, April 24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa from noon to 4 p.m. Cherokee Nation Health Services will administer second doses for those who received their vaccine during the first drive-through event held on March 27, as well as first doses available on a first-come, first-served basis.

 Lindsey Chastain

The event is open to any member of the public 18 years of age or older. Cherokee Nation will offer vaccinations without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements.

“Our previous event at the Hard Rock was successful and we hope the surrounding communities will take this second opportunity to get vaccinated if they missed us last month.” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones.

Any member of the public, regardless of where they live, is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Cherokee Nation Health Services. This includes the option of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at any of the tribe’s nine outpatient health centers located throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation area in Northeast Oklahoma. 

Those looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine a tribal health center can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, to schedule an appointment. Registration paperwork is not required before calling and same-day appointments may be available. 

Since receiving its first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered over 55,000 doses of vaccines.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is located at 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa.

