Cherokee Nation offering $150 in clothing assistance for all qualifying Cherokee students, regardless of residency or income

The Cherokee Nation is providing $150 in clothing assistance for every qualifying Cherokee student regardless of residency or income. Applications are now being accepted.

The Cherokee Nation clothing assistance program was established to assist Cherokee families in purchasing new clothes for children ahead of the upcoming academic year. Cherokee Nation Human Services will accept applications for the school clothing assistance program until Aug. 20, 2021 through the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

“Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I both understand how important it is to provide clothing assistance to our Cherokee students and I am excited that for the second year in a row, we are able to extend this assistance to all Cherokee students, regardless of their residency or family income,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We know the clothing assistance program will help ease the burden of back-to-school costs so many families face each year.”

To qualify, students must be enrolled Cherokee Nation citizens as of July 16, 2021. Students must be 5-18 years old during the application period, or must be enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade or an equivalent school program. Students can be in public, private, virtual or home-school programs. Post-secondary education students do not qualify for this program.