Cherokee Nation Now Offering Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine to Children ages 5-11

“The quicker we all get vaccinated the less likely we all need to wear a mask at school, church, and public events. Finally, we have the approval of the COVID vaccine for children and adults, which has proven to be safe and effective and those of us that get vaccinated will be able to more safely gather this holiday season,” said Dr. Dante Perez, chief of pediatrics at Cherokee Nation Health Services. “I am strongly recommending all of our patients and the general pediatric population to get vaccinated.”