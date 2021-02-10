Cherokee Nation Moves to Phase 2B of COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

The Cherokee Nation has now entered into phase 2B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 2B priority includes people in congregate settings, all teachers who are Cherokee Nation citizens, all first responders who are Cherokee Nation citizens, and patients with underlying health conditions, and who are eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nation Health Services.

“Cherokee Nation is leading the way in the testing, treatment, and vaccination efforts against the greatest public health crisis in generations,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “We’ve vaccinated about ten percent of our citizens in our health system and seek every opportunity to protect even more, and the communities in which they live.”

Since receiving the first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 17,000 vaccines.

“In this phase of the vaccination plan, we will be able to offer appointments at all Cherokee Nation health center locations,” said CNHS Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “This will allow more access to more citizens closer to home, as we continue to expand our vaccine efforts and keep our communities safe.”