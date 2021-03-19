Cherokee Nation making it easier for public to access COVID-19 vaccines

“We are making every effort to ensure the vaccination process is quick and easy for all patients,” said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. “The average wait time to receive a vaccine is typically less than about 10 minutes from the time you walk in the doors of one of our health centers. Of course, out of an abundance of caution, we will ask that you remain on-site in designated areas for monitoring by our health care teams for 15 minutes following your vaccine, or if you have certain underlying health conditions, you may be monitored for up to 30 minutes. With nine vaccine distribution locations throughout Northeast Oklahoma, it has never been easier or quicker to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”