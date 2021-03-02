Cherokee Nation includes household members in Vaccine Distribution Plan

The Cherokee Nation is now including all household members of Cherokee Nation citizens and households of any federally recognized tribal citizen into their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Cherokee Nation is in phase three of vaccine distribution, which includes all adults and those age 16 and older who are either Cherokee Nation citizens or those from federally recognized tribes and eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nation Health Services. This now includes household members of those that meet phase three criteria.

“Protecting our communities means vaccinating everyone and now that we’ve allowed time for those in our initial phases access to the vaccine, we are ready to offer protection to those in the households of our citizens,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones.

Since receiving the first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 27,000 vaccines.

“Protecting our tribal communities means vaccinating everyone in our communities. As families, neighbors and friends, we are all in this together.” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “If every household gets vaccinated, we protect each other, our elders and our language and we can stop the spread of this pandemic.”