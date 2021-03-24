Cherokee Nation hosting public drive-through COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 27

CATOOSA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a public drive-through COVID-19 vaccine event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Cherokee Nation Health Services will administer 1,000 vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event is open to any member of the public 18 years of age or older. Cherokee Nation Health Services will offer vaccinations without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements.

“We are committed to making it easy for the public to access the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Our health staff has done a tremendous job of improving the registration process and reducing paperwork requirements, and this event will help us reach our goal of broadening vaccine distribution to those in and outside the reservation.”

Any member of the public who is of age, regardless of where they live, is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Cherokee Nation Health Services. This includes the option of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at any of the tribe’s nine outpatient health centers located throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation area in Northeast Oklahoma.