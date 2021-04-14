Cherokee Nation hosting drive-through COVID-19 vaccine at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on April 17

Cherokee Nation is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event open to the public at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
Cherokee Nation Health Services will administer 1,000 vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis to any member of the public 18 years of age or older, including residents of Arkansas. Vaccinations will be offered without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements.
“The Cherokee Nation works hard each and every day to be a good neighbor and a good partner, and providing this important vaccine to the public is one more way we can do that,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “No matter where you live and regardless of whether you are a Cherokee citizen, we encourage you to visit one of our drive-through events or to reach out to our health services team to schedule your visit at one of our health centers.”
Any member of the public, regardless of residency, is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Cherokee Nation Health Services drive-through events or by scheduling an appointment at any of the tribe’s nine outpatient health centers in Northeast Oklahoma.
“Vaccinating outside of our health centers has allowed us the opportunity to connect with our communities in such a positive way, and providing them with hope through the vaccine is truly a blessing,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones.
Those looking to schedule their vaccine at a health center can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. No registration paperwork is required before calling and same-day appointments may be available.
“The vaccine events at our casinos have proven to be a great success at getting our communities and neighbors vaccinated,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Deputy Executive Director Wayne Coldwell. “Our health team has done a great job at preparing for each event and our operations are smoother at each one. I’m so appreciative of their willingness to work long hours on the weekends to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Since receiving its first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in December, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 50,000 doses.