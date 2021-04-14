Cherokee Nation hosting drive-through COVID-19 vaccine at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on April 17

Cherokee Nation Health Services will administer 1,000 vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis to any member of the public 18 years of age or older, including residents of Arkansas. Vaccinations will be offered without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements.

“The Cherokee Nation works hard each and every day to be a good neighbor and a good partner, and providing this important vaccine to the public is one more way we can do that,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “No matter where you live and regardless of whether you are a Cherokee citizen, we encourage you to visit one of our drive-through events or to reach out to our health services team to schedule your visit at one of our health centers.”