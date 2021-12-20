Cherokee Nation Film Office preparing Natives for growing film industry

The Cherokee Nation Film Office and Oklahoma Film & Television Academy are partnering to help educate Native American students to be set-ready as industry continues to grow in Oklahoma.

The tribe’s film office recently sponsored and hosted OFTA’s Set Ready course at Cherokee Nation’s COVID Response Virtual Soundstage. Through CNFO scholarships, Native American students attended the course at no charge.

“Oklahoma’s television and film industry continues to grow at an exceptional pace,” said Jennifer Loren, director of Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “We are proud to continue our mission of increasing Native American representation in film and television by helping educate, prepare and connect tribal citizens with the great jobs and incredible opportunities becoming available in these industries.”

This month’s Set Ready course, which included a specialized curriculum focusing on current COVID-safety practices on sets, marks the first formal training program offered in person at Cherokee Nation’s soundstage. It is also the first OFTA-led course held in northeast Oklahoma.