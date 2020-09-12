Cherokee Nation Film Office offering scholarships to advance Native talent in the film and television industry

“By working with organizations like the Oklahoma Film & TV Academy, we’re able to help facilitate vital training and education necessary for individuals interested in this thriving industry,” said Jennifer Loren, director of CNFO. “Our hope is that by increasing the representation of Natives throughout this industry, we will also help reshape the way our stories and our people are portrayed. Anything we can do to promote accurate and authentic storytelling is in our best interest and the best interest of Indian Country as a whole.”

This isn’t the first time the film office has utilized education initiatives to further its mission. In August CNFO sponsored 10 full scholarships to the Center for Poets & Writers Fall Workshop Series at OSU-Tulsa. Film courses included Writing for the Screen and Motion Picture Storytelling.

“Whether it is in front of the camera, behind the camera, in the board rooms, writing the scripts or designing the sets, there really is a place for every talent and interest,” Loren said. “We couldn’t be more excited to help advance Native talent in this industry and look forward to the impact it will have throughout our state as a champion for economic growth.”

For more information about the Film Crew 101 certification and to apply for the CNFO scholarship, please visit cherokee.film/scholarships/.

