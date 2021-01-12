Cherokee Nation establishes first hunting, fishing reserve

The Cherokee Nation announced today the tribe’s first hunting and fishing reserve areas dedicated to Cherokee citizens for controlled hunts to open later this year.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. introduced the Cherokee Nation Park and Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Reserve Act of 2021 to the Council of the Cherokee Nation on Monday. It will be considered for approval by the Council's Rules Committee on Jan. 28.

The legislation establishes policy for the Cherokee Nation to acquire and manage lands for the beneficial use of Cherokee citizens, conservation of natural resources, and preservation of Cherokee culture and traditions.

Under the act, the tribe has allotted more than 4,000 acres of woodland in Sequoyah County, and acreage in Craig County as the first hunting and fishing preserves. In Adair County, space is also dedicated for cultural use.

“Providing the Cherokee people with hunting and fishing reserves is another way we can practice tradition as good stewards of our land by creating suitable, dedicated space for hunting food sources, utilizing the bountiful stock of fish in our waterways and providing more cultural use for our people,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.