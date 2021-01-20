Cherokee Nation Enters Phase 2A of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for Cherokee Nation teachers and child care workers, food distribution program employees and other critical infrastructure staff, as well as tribal citizens 55 and older.

The Cherokee Nation is now in phase 2A of their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 2A includes Cherokee Nation’s critical workers such as Cherokee Nation’s teachers, child care and head start staff, infrastructure support, and food distribution program staff.

“This is an exciting step for our health system as we are now able to provide more tribal citizens, from Cherokee Nation teachers to citizens 55 and older with this added protection,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “As we receive more vaccines, we will continue vaccinating more groups in the coming months according to the phases in the Cherokee Nation’s distribution plan.”

Since receiving the first distribution of vaccines on December 14, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 6,500 vaccines, including about 900 Cherokee speakers.