Cherokee Nation donates over $130,000 to Skiatook, Sperry public schools

More than 100 school districts and charter schools across northeastern Oklahoma received a financial boost Wednesday from the Cherokee Nation.

For the second consecutive year, the tribe hosted a virtual Public School Appreciation Day rather than an in-person event to give away $7.5 million to 107 school districts and charter schools.

Skiatook Public Schools received nearly $93,000, and Sperry Public Schools received just over $37,000.

Since 2002, the Cherokee Nation has contributed $76 million in car tag revenue to public education. Wednesday’s disbursement is the largest one to date.

“The past two years have been unlike any other in modern history, and the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of working together as community partners to move forward together,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

“I am proud of our longstanding partnerships with school districts in northeast Oklahoma, and I know our investment in public education means we are all in it together.”

The tribe allocates 38% of its car tag revenue directly to education. School districts that are at least partially in a county that falls within the Cherokee Nation reservation receive money based on the number of Cherokee students enrolled, but school administrators can use those funds however they see fit.

In Tulsa County alone, 14 school districts and two charter schools received a combined $1.6 million.

Tulsa Public Schools received $262,330.91, which will go exclusively toward programming costs and supplies for its Indian Education program. TPS Indian Education serves about 3,000 Indigenous students across all grades and campuses.

Union Public Schools received $111,400.80. In an email, Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said the donation would go toward helping both staff and students.

“Their contribution has helped us to pay summer school and tutoring expenses for Native American students,” he said. “Their contribution has also helped to cover school supplies for students and teachers and even some professional development.

“We are very thankful for their partnership and support for public education.”

