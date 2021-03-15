Cherokee Nation begins taking applications for its Summer EBT for Children program

The Cherokee Nation is now accepting applications for its Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer for Children program, which is designed to ensure students have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

The Summer EBT for Children program is offered through the Cherokee Nation Women, Infant and Children program, thanks to funding provided through a three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Food insecurity among children is a problem year-round, but it is especially concerning during the summer months when children are often unable to access school meals. With help from the USDA, we are able to put parents’ minds at ease that their children will continue to receive nutritious meals even though the school year is over,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “Food security has been one of our top priorities, and we are thankful for this partnership with the USDA to be able to get low-income families the support they need.”

Qualifying families will receive approximately $30 of free food per child per month for May, June and July. Benefits are accessed through an EBT card, which works like a debit card, allowing for the purchase of healthy food for the summer.