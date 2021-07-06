Cherokee Nation becomes first tribe to self-govern tribal transportation

The Cherokee Nation is the first tribe in the country to participate in the U.S. Department of Transportation Self Governance Program, meaning the tribe has autonomy to plan and finance road improvement and transit projects within the reservation.

The USDOT approved the tribe’s eligibility earlier this month.

“Cherokee Nation has earned the distinction of being the first tribal nation to formally participate in the Department’s Tribal Transportation Self-Governance Program,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Arlando S. Teller wrote in a letter to Chief Hoskin. “The Department looks forward to engaging with the Cherokee Nation in the negotiation of a compact and funding agreement under the TTSGP in support of the Cherokee Nation’s right to self-determination and self-governance.”

The approval gives the tribe the ability to plan and oversee its own road construction planning and projects without having to seek federal permission and oversight over projects.