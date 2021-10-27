 Skip to main content
Cherokee Nation Angel Project accepting applications until November 5
Angel Tree

(L-R) Cherokee Nation Management Resources employees Sherry Johnson and Sandy Long place “angels” on the 2018 Cherokee Nation Angel Project tree. Applications are now available for the 2021 Angel Project. SUBMITTED

 Lindsey Chastain

The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is now accepting applications online and in-person at scheduled drive-thru locations throughout the reservation until Nov. 5.

Each year the Angel Project helps provide holiday gifts to Cherokee children who meet income requirements and other eligibility requirements. Due to COVID-19, gift cards in lieu of gifts will be sent out to the children who qualify.

“Over 2,550 children were provided a gift card in 2020. We are grateful to be able to provide this service again this year,” Misty Blunt, Angel Project coordinator said.

In order for a child to qualify for the program, they must be 16 years or younger, live within the Cherokee Nation Reservation and meet the income guidelines. For example, a household size of three, their monthly income should not exceed $2,222 per month. Whereas, a family size of four, their monthly income should not exceed $2,682 per month.

Items needed to apply include, proof of income for all household members over the age of 18. Proof of address, Cherokee Nation citizenship card for each child and photo identification of the parent or guardian are also needed. The link for the online application and other requirements is at https://webapps.cherokee.org/AngelTree.

The dates for the in-person drive-thru applications are as follows:

Vinita – Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Vinita Health Center, 27371 S. 4410 Road. – 1-6 p.m.

Tahlequah – Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, 19600 E. Ross St. – 1-6 p.m.

Jay – Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Comfort Closet in Jay, 419 S. 7th St. – 1-6 p.m.

Catoosa – Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Cherokee Nation ICW Office, 1528 N. 166th East Ave. – 1-6 p.m.

Stilwell – Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Cherokee Nation Tribal Services Offices, 402 W. Locust – 1-6 p.m.

Collinsville – Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Cherokee Nation Food Distribution Store, 1101 N. 12th St. – 1-6 p.m.

Tahlequah – Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, 19600 E. Ross St. – 1-6 p.m.

Stilwell – Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Cherokee Nation Tribal Services Offices, 402 W. Locust – 1-6 p.m.

Muskogee – Thursday, Nov. 4 – Three Rivers Health Center, 1001 S. 41st Street E. – 1-6 p.m.

Ochelata – Thursday, Nov. 4 – Cooweescoowee Health Center, 395200 W. 2900 Road. – 1-6 p.m.

Cherokee Nation is also taking donations from the public to contribute to the Angel Project. The link to help is https://www.cherokee.org/about-the-nation/donations/. The deadline to contribute is November 19.

For more information on the Angel Project, call 918-458-6900.

