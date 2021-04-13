Cherokee Nation administers over 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines

Cherokee Nation has now administered more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the tribe continues to find new ways to reach the public, including with mass vaccination events.

The Cherokee Nation is continuing to offer vaccines to tribal citizens and anyone in the public, regardless of tribal citizenship, at all of its health centers in Northeast Oklahoma. The tribe is also holding drive-through events at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on April 10, Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on April 17, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on April 24.

“Eliminating the spread of COVID-19 has been at the forefront of the Cherokee Nation since this pandemic started and we continue to help our citizens and neighbors fight this deadly virus by getting as many vaccinated as possible to protect our communities,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

Any member of the public, regardless of where they live, is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Cherokee Nation Health Services.