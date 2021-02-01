Cherokee Nation administers 10,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s important that our people take the vaccine as soon as possible, especially those at-risk citizens,” said former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Ross Swimmer, one of the nearly 6,000 Cherokee elders recently receiving a COVID-19 vaccine through the tribe. “From the time I started learning about this vaccine several months ago, it clearly is the best opportunity people have to avoid getting the COVID virus. It would be a shame if Cherokees didn’t take advantage of this. I want to encourage all of our Cherokee elders to come in and get this vaccine. This is a landmark project and I want to express my thanks to Chief Hoskin for his work, and to the medical providers for their efforts.”