Charlotte's Country Spirits celebrates 20th anniversary

Charlotte's Country Spirits celebrated its 20th anniversary on November 1, 2021.

Charlotte and Mike Hall opened the liquor store after Charlotte retired from the City of Tulsa. Charlotte said Mike gave her a choice, a liquor store or a car wash.

"I didn't know anything about either one, so we just took a chance and here we are," Charlotte said.

The store has moved twice since it opened and recently expanded. The store is now located at 1355 W. Rogers Blvd.

Charlotte said the most important thing to owning a business is customer service. "That's the most important thing for any business, especially in a small town," she said. "We are like a family here. I've met more people and made more friends through the store."

Charlotte is also a board member for the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce and on the board for Osage County Tourism. She is also heavily involved with Skiatook athletics.

