Celebrate Recovery welcomes anyone who needs help

Celebrate Recovery has come to Skiatook with the goal of helping people.
“Celebrate Recovery is a Christ Centered 12 step Recovery Program that helps people to overcome their hurts, habits and hang-ups,” said Michael Traupman.
Celebrate Recovery isn’t just about dealing with addiction to drugs and alcohol, though that may be what the program is best known for. Celebrate Recovery has also helped people to deal with and overcome other life issues such as codependency, gambling, anger, grief from the loss of a child, spouse or other loved ones, eating disorders or anything else that keeps us from living a life of wholeness and restoration using the 12 steps and 8 principles based on Jesus' teachings in the Beatitudes.
Traupman said, “At Celebrate Recovery, we do a lesson and a testimony on alternating weeks. We worship together, read the 12 steps and principles together and offer sobriety chips which serve as mile markers on our road to Recovery.”
Celebrate Recovery puts faith in God’s power to help people recover. They program emphasizes that Jesus Christ is their higher power and believes in His power of healing.
The T.E.A.M. leading Celebrate Recover are all in Recovery and have all worked the Celebrate Recovery 12 step study. They are members of God's Shining Light Church in Tulsa and at the Skiatook campus.
“We believe that there is a need for Celebrate Recovery in Skiatook, as addiction and compulsive behaviors know no boundaries. We are here to help the people of Skiatook and surrounding areas find success in their recoveries,” Traupman said. “Truthfully, only about one third of those who attend Celebrate Recovery are here for addiction to drugs and alcohol. Two thirds are here for the many other issues of life that keep us back from being the servants of God that He has called us to be.”
Celebrate Recovery began in 1991 at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California. There are now 35,000 Celebrate Recovery Churches around the world as well as in recovery houses, rescue missions, universities, and prisons around the world.
“Everyone is welcome at Celebrate Recovery. No one will be judged over their particular area of recovery,” Traupman said. “We have people serving from various churches and church membership is not a requirement to attend or serve at Celebrate Recovery.”
Celebrate Recovery meets on Thursday nights at 7:00 p.m. at God’s Shining Light Church, 206 E. 3rd St, Skiatook.
