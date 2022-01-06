CDC & ACIP approved Pfizer boosters for kids ages 12 to 15

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have cleared the way to expand booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15. This decision was made following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s authorization to expand booster doses to this age group, earlier this week.

“We are pleased that the CDC has expanded eligibility of the Pfizer booster doses for kids ages 12 to 15,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “We know that getting as many Oklahomans boosted, that are eligible, is critical during the recent surge of COVID-19.”

Earlier this week the CDC updated their recommendation to allow those who had an initial series of Pfizer to receive their booster dose five months after their last shot. This now includes those 12 to 15 years of age.

“We encourage families to talk with their primary care providers about vaccinating their kids and now boosting those who are in the 12 to 15 age group,” said Reed.