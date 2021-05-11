Carmen Hill is Skiatook's District Teacher of the Year

Carmen Hill is the Skiatook District Teacher of the Year. She is also the Newman Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Hill has been teaching for 27 years and will complete a Master's degree in Counseling this month. She teaches science to the 6th and 7th grades. Previously she coached junior high basketball, track, and soccer but hung up her coaching shoes when she started her Master's degree course study.

This is Hill's third year at Newman Middle School. She began her teaching career in 1993 at Marrs Elementary, where she taught for five years. Hill has been recognized as a building representative, grade-level chairperson, and science department chairperson. She is also a member of the Guiding Coalition for Newman Middle School.

She is a member of the American School Counselors Association. In 2019, she attended the Solution Tree PLC conference in San Antonio, TX. She has also been a member of the Oklahoma Education Association (OEA), Oklahoma Coaches Association and has attended many conferences and workshops.

"My teaching philosophy is that all children are unparalleled and that my role as a teacher is to encourage each student to discover their own potential and help them to reach their highest potential. I engage in positive relationships with my students. I am committed to equipping my students with the tools they need to be successful members of their society in the future," Hill said.

