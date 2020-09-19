Car, Truck and Bike Show and Celebrations at the American Legion

The American Legion will be hosting Pioneer Day Celebrations starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with a dunk tank, cornhole a bounce house, kids crafts, face painting, temporary tattoos, poppy sales and Indian tacos.
The American Legion lounge will be open.
The American Legion is located on Highway 20 across from Walmart.
The Car, Truck and Bike Show will begin at noon. Entry fee for vehicle is $20.
Awards will be given in the following classes:
Cars and Trucks
Cars older than 1962
Cars from 1962 and newer
Custom cars
Muscle cars
Cars under construction
Trucks, Jeeps and SUV's
People's Choice
Bikes
Touring and Cruiser
Sports and Electric
Trikes and Sidecar
Custom
Basket Case
People's Choice
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!