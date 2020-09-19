 Skip to main content
Car, Truck and Bike Show and Celebrations at the American Legion

The American Legion will be hosting Pioneer Day Celebrations starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with a dunk tank, cornhole a bounce house, kids crafts, face painting, temporary tattoos, poppy sales and Indian tacos. 

The American Legion lounge will be open.

The American Legion is located on Highway 20 across from Walmart.

The Car, Truck and Bike Show will begin at noon. Entry fee for vehicle is $20.

Awards will be given in the following classes:

Cars and Trucks

Cars older than 1962

Cars from 1962 and newer

Custom cars

Muscle cars

Cars under construction

Trucks, Jeeps and SUV's

People's Choice

Bikes

Touring and Cruiser

Sports and Electric

Trikes and Sidecar

Custom

Basket Case

People's Choice

