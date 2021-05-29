 Skip to main content
Car & Motorcycle “Swap Meet”
Car & Motorcycle "Swap Meet"

American Legion mural

Skiatook/Sperry American Legion.

 Lindsey Chastain

Presented By: AMERICAN LEGION POST 131

723 West Rogers Blvd.

Skiatook, OK 74070

“Buy/Sell/Trade” your parts at Post 131. The event is held Rain or Shine. General admission is $5.00 donation per person and open to the public from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

Outdoor Vendor Information:

Set-up for vendors begins at 7:00am. Vendor fee is $25.00 donation for outdoor booth. Fee includes one admission, one vehicle and at least 10’ x 10’ space. More space may be available if needed. Bring your own tables, chairs, and awning. Electricity is not available.

Indoor Vendor Information:

Set-up for vendors begins at 7:00am. Vendor fee is $30.00 donation per table. Fee includes one admission and a Post 3’ x 8’ table. e-mail us at skiatookpost131@gmail.com

Auxiliary will offer food and drink at a reasonable price. Post Lounge will be open from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Post 131 C&M Swap Meet dates are: Sunday June 6, Aug. 8 & Oct. 3

