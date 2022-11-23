Candidate filing period for Sperry, Skiatook school board seats to be held Dec. 5-7

Applicants for Tulsa County boards of education can file a Declaration of Candidacy at the beginning of December.

Both Sperry and Skiatook school boards will accept nominees for Ward 3 (a five-year term). The ballot will go before voters in the nonpartisan primary election on Feb. 14, 2023.

Individuals interested in running as a candidate may file to the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5-Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Michelle Brown currently occupies Sperry School Board’s Ward 3 chair, and Jesse Madaffari occupies Skiatook School Board’s Ward 3 seat.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the February election, the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the general election on April 4.

The Skiatook School Board acts as the community’s voice in public education, establishing the policies under which the district operates. Acting as the chief executive officer, Superintendent Melissa Bush is responsible for administering board policies and district regulations.

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780 or at www.tulsacounty.org.

The Skiatook Journal will publish the results of the December candidacy declarations, and also feature profiles of each candidate before the February election.